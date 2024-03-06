Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Eastern Victoria agent secures 300 cattle at Ensay, 'exceptional' quality

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 6 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Bryce Eishold and Rachel Simmonds

An eastern Victoria agent has dominated the opening lanes of Ensay's Mountain Calf Sale, buying 300 steers for backgrounders in central and West Gippsland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.