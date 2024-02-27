Wimmera schools and communities prepare for catastrophic fire risk

Sixty-six aircrafts are on their way, along with fleets of fire services to help communities prepare for tomorrow's fire conditions.
About 100 schools are expected to close tomorrow in high fire risk areas, while farmers and fire brigade volunteers prepare for a late afternoon wind change and dry conditions.
Wyndham Vale Fire Brigade captain Steve Pilgrim, Nhill, said he would do paddock work in the morning before finishing up by about 10am before the fire danger index (FDI) went above 38.
He is part of the Wimmera region, which has been considered a catastrophic fire risk tomorrow, February 28, and will have a total fire ban.
"We run with our FDI, once it gets to 38 we cease paddock work," he said.
"When it comes down, we send out a message to say it's below 38 and you can go back to what you were doing."
He said the index varied between different towns, as close as 20 kilometres away.
Mr Pilgrim said a main concern would be the wind change from the north to a westerly wind.
"It happens all the time when it goes from north to west it blows like mad," he said.
He said all farmers in his region had a private unit of some description to help extinguish fires.
Meanwhile at Avenel, Highlands Fire Brigade lieutenant Callum Lawson said all farmers nearby also had water tanks on the back of utes for assistance on fire risk days.
He is part of the North Central district, which has an extreme rating and total fire ban for tomorrow.
"We're pretty steep and a long way from anywhere else," he said.
"We're half an hour from the next closest fire truck so we have to be independent in a way."
He said he had been part of the fire brigade since he was 15.
"We have a tight group through the CFA," he said.
"Everyone knows who's home and who's not, so if something does hit the fan we can respond to it with more than just the local CFA.
"We can hit it with everything we've got."
He said they tried to encourage smaller landholders, who were newer to the area, to keep up-to-date with rules and regulations.
He said it was important for community members to understand the risks, and "pick and choose" their jobs for tomorrow, preferably indoors.
The Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country regions' previous catastrophic fire day, which caused schools to close, was February 13.
Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan said she expected close to 100 schools and early childhood facilities to be closed tomorrow.
"The state control centre has been activated to a tier three and there is significant work going on with health services," she said.
"Regional arrangements are put in place, particularly in health and aged care facilities, and education as well."
She said there would be 66 air crafts assisting with the fire conditions tomorrow, along with other fire services from NSW.
"I want to acknowledge the significant work that has been undertaken here at the state control centre as well as a number of agencies preparing for the weather event tomorrow," she said.
Beaufort captain Tony Neville was part of the bushfire efforts at Pomonal after out-of-control fires on February 13, and helped protect its own community one week later.
A fire started in bushland near Bayindeen on Thursday, February 22, which caused spot fires 10 kilometres away.
"Once the wind change came through, the fires got progressively worse," he said.
"We had our own spot fires, fires in Raglan, which is close by and fires burning towards town."
He said the firefighters were working on rough land which was "good for sheep and that's about it".
"It's our houses and people we know, that's ultimately why we do it anyway," he said.
"We choose to do it because we live in the same community as everyone else."
Mr Neville said firefighters came from Gippsland, the Peninsula, Whittlesea and South Morang.
Farmers have also banded together to plough earth breaks near Bayindeen.
The Bureau of Meteorology released a statement on Facebook, which said another bout of hot and dry weather would reach south-east Australia, including Victoria.
The Facebook statement said it would "drive another spike in fire dangers".
"Gusty northerly winds will develop midweek, as a low pressure system moves past the far south of the country," it said.
"A cold front will move through late on Wednesday, cooling temperatures back down in Vic, SA and Tas on Thursday [February 29]."
People can stay up to date with VicEmergency incidents and warnings here.
