Stock & Land
Home/News

Wimmera schools and communities prepare for catastrophic fire risk

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
February 27 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers and communities are preparing for a high fire risk tomorrow, February 28. File picture by Joely Mitchell
Farmers and communities are preparing for a high fire risk tomorrow, February 28. File picture by Joely Mitchell

Sixty-six aircrafts are on their way, along with fleets of fire services to help communities prepare for tomorrow's fire conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.