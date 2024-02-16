Stock & Land
Bairnsdale market 'tough going' as secondary cattle, crossbreds shed $200

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 3:10pm
South Gippsland and local Bairnsdale buyers bought the bulk of cattle on offer at the East Gippsland sale. File pic
Cattle prices took a hit at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store sale with secondary and crossbred cattle shedding as much as $200 a head.

