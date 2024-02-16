Bairnsdale market 'tough going' as secondary cattle, crossbreds shed $200

Cattle prices took a hit at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store sale with secondary and crossbred cattle shedding as much as $200 a head.
Agents yarded about 1800 cattle at the fortnightly East Gippsland Livestock Exchange sale on Friday, in what agents and buyers alike described as a mixed-quality market with limited runs of large, well-bred cattle.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones the better end of the cattle were firm to slightly cheaper.
"Once you got off the better end of the cattle, it was up to $200 a head cheaper on steers and heifers," he said.
"That was due to quality, which was very mixed and the sale attracted a lot of crossbred cattle."
The sale took place at the same time as Ballarat's 5500-head sale which offered an "exceptional" run of weaner and grown steers.
The dip in quality cattle meant there was no feedlot competition or buyers present from NSW.
"We relied on just local competition and buyers from South Gippsland," Mr Jones said.
"No buyers really stood out, and even bullock fatteners today were not as strong as recent sales."
"It was tough going."
M & P Beveridge, Simpsons Creek, sold nine Angus steers, 680kg, for $1930 or 282 cents a kilogram.
PJ Commins, Nunniong Herefords, Ensay, sold 10 Hereford steers, two years, 671kg, for $1710 or 254c/kg.
HJ Pallot, Bairnsdale, sold 15 Angus steers, 18-20 months, 581kg, for $1760 or 302c/kg.
Bayrook Pastoral, Gelantipy, sold 13 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers, 474kg, for $1440 or 303c/kg.
Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 14 Red Angus steers, 444kg, for $1120 or 252c/kg.
LT Rijs, Wangarabell, sold 15 Angus steers, 521kg, for $1300 or 249c/kg, and 15 steers, 421kg, for $1150 or 273c/kg.
G & K Elliot sold two Angus steers, 620kg, for $1240 or 200c/kg.
J Tilburg sold one Angus heifer, 700kg, for $1600 or 228c/kg.
PW Stevens, Bendoc, sold 15 Murray Grey heifers, 441kg, for $1200
JM Jarvis, Glengarry, sold 17 Angus heifers, 458kg, for $1140 or 248c/kg.
Holston Pastoral Company, Holstons Station, Ensay, sold six Angus heifers, 373kg, for $1070 or 286c/kg.
ST Filmer & Son, Orbost, sold one cow with a calf at foot for $1875.
