Stricter fines set for farmers for cattle tagging non-compliance

By Barry Murphy
February 13 2024 - 12:06pm
New biosecurity legislation has imposed stricter fines on farmers for not having cattle tagged correctly. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Victorian farmers face stricter fines for failing to tag their cattle properly under new legislation passed by the Victorian Parliament.

