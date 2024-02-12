Stock & Land
Anthrax confirmed on cattle farm north-east of Shepparton

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated February 12 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 11:31am
Veterinary testing has confirmed an outbreak of Anthrax on a farm outside Shepparton. Picture via Shutterstock
Veterinary testing has confirmed an outbreak of Anthrax on a farm outside Shepparton. Picture via Shutterstock

Anthrax has been confirmed by veterinary officials on a cattle farm north-east of Shepparton.

