Stock & Land
Home/News

Yendon farmer's contribution to agriculture and community honoured

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yendon's Dr Michael Stephens has been nominated as a member of the Order of Australia. Picture by Adam Trafford
Yendon's Dr Michael Stephens has been nominated as a member of the Order of Australia. Picture by Adam Trafford

Through the work of his agriculture consulting business, Dr Michael Stephens has helped countless farmers forge a succession plan in difficult to navigate circumstances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.