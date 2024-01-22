Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Auctioneers chose national skin cancer research effort as annual charity

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin says the organisation chose the skin cancer research body as a recipient of this year's fundraising efforts, as it felt the topic "resonated very strongly with our membership and their families. Picture supplied
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin says the organisation chose the skin cancer research body as a recipient of this year's fundraising efforts, as it felt the topic "resonated very strongly with our membership and their families. Picture supplied

The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association has chosen a national cancer research organisation as its 2024 charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.