Annual Kyneton sale has weaners going to all points of the compass

Steers from Kyneton's annual weaner sale have gone as far as southern Queensland and NSW.
Gippsland buyers, including Eddie Hams, Leongatha, were to the fore on both steers and heifers, while stock also went to Goondiwindi, Qld and to Albury commission buyer Duncan Brown.
Agents yarded 1489 head of steers and heifers, after agents tipped producers would turn out extra numbers.
Nutrien South Gippsland agent Eddie Hams, Leongatha, was prominent among the agents from that region; he was joined at the rail by Kyneton buyers and others from Seymour, Bendigo and Ballarat.
Princess Royal feedlot, Mount Bryan, SA, bought pens of heavier steers.
Elders Kyneton auctioneer Dean Coxon said it was an "exceptional run of cattle - it was as good a run of weaners we have had, in a long time.
"They would stand up anywhere.
"We saw heavy cattle make from 320 cents a kilogram to 350c/kg and it didn't get any cheaper, as they got lighter."
Breeding heifers sold for "well over 300c/kg.
"It hasn't stopped raining here, despite the El Nino," he said.
"It's 'as wet as', and green - we haven't just grown weeds, we have grown a bit of feed here, which allowed some of the locals to jump in and restock."
The best presented pen was judged by retired Kyneton stock agent John Robson and awarded to Gradamier's Damian Jennings, Ravenswood, for 18 Banquet-blood steers, 410kg.
They sold for $1420 or 346c/kg.
"They were beautifully bred, proper weaners, and they have good heads," Mr Robson said.
Mr Jennings had been selling cattle at Kyneton for many years - "I've bought them before, and I know what they can do," he said.
Nutrien Kyneton auctioneer Kieran McGrath said buyers came from as far away as Queensland and northern NSW.
"I thought it was an outstanding yarding of cattle, I thought the steer job was very solid, perhaps dearer than what we have seen," Mr McGrath said.
Peter Grant, Rosehill, Kyneton south, who sold the first pen, said he'd AI'd his cows to the Adameluca bull Milwillah Slideshow.
The pen of 25, 433kg, sold for $1450 or 334c/kg.
"I'd got these really nice Lawson cows and I thought I would try them to a really good bull and see how it would turn out," Mr Grant said.
"The bull had really good numbers for 200, 400 and 600 day growth but also had a really low gestation number - they were such small calves, but their growth has been phenomenal."
He said some of the heavier steers had put on 70kg in a month, on pasture, supplemented with clover hay.
P and A Grant, Rosehill, Kyneton South, sold 25 Adameluca-blood steers, 433kg, for $1450 or 334c/kg.
RK Phillips sold 20 Banquet-blood steers, 427kg, for $1360 or 318c/kg.
PC and MD Bruton sold 21 Adameluca-blood steers, 420kg, for $1440 or 342c/kg.
The Active Corp, Glendene, sold 18 Adameluca-blood steers, 382kg for $1330 or 348c/kg.
Dunalister sold 11 Adameluca-blood steers, 417kg for $1350 or 323c/kg.
J Comfort sold 27 Te Mania-blood steers, 373kg, for $1250 or 335c/kg.
MB and BM O'Sullivan sold 36 Langi Kal Kal steers, 339kg, for $1190 or 351c/kg.
DJ and CI Gordon, Naracoo, sold nine Ardrossan-blood steers, 391kg, for $1290 or 329c/kg.
CR and CM Priest sold 20 steers, 324kg, for $1155 or 356c/kg.
Chandpara sold 15 Glendan Park and Allendale-blood steers, 371kg, for $1125 or 303c/kg.
Sutton Grange Stud sold 16 Glendan Park-blood steers, 332kg, for $1110 or 334c/kg.
JR Hedstrom sold 12 Glendan Park-blood steers, 249kg, for $890 or 357c/kg.
Coliban Heights sold 12 Adameluca-blood steers 263kg, for $880 or 334c/kg.
Riverina Farms sold 12 Glenarm-blood steers, 276kg, for $1020 or 369c/kg.
The Brutons sold 13 head of Adameluca-blood heifers, 378kg for $970 or 256c/kg.
Dunalister sold 13 head of Adameluca-blood heifers, 349kg, for $990 or 283c/kg.
The Active Corporation sold 25 head of heifers, 354kg, for $1100 or 310c/kg.
DM and LM Sutton sold 15 head of Mount William-blood heifers, 371kg, for $1000 or 269c/kg.
Omnizar sold 16 Barwidgee and Langi Kal Kal-blood heifers, 312kg, for $990 or 317c/kg.
Maylands sold 15 Banquet-blood heifers, 310kg, for $940 or 303c/kg.
TL Reid sold 15 Weemalah and Ardenside-blood heifers, 277kg, for $880 or317c/kg.
Granite Hills Winery sold 11 Barwidgee-blood heifers, 275kg, for $830 or 301c/kg.
