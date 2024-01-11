Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Extra numbers for Kyneton weaner sale, as it performs on-par with Ballarat

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
January 12 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien livestock agent Jason Ward, Bendigo, says agents expected to yard 1200-head of cattle at its January weaner sale. Picture supplied
Nutrien livestock agent Jason Ward, Bendigo, says agents expected to yard 1200-head of cattle at its January weaner sale. Picture supplied

Kyneton livestock agents are minimising producer expenses and bolstering the yarding size ahead of the saleyard's January weaner sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.