Extra numbers for Kyneton weaner sale, as it performs on-par with Ballarat

Kyneton livestock agents are minimising producer expenses and bolstering the yarding size ahead of the saleyard's January weaner sale.
Nutrien livestock agent Jason Ward, Bendigo, said agents expected to yard 1200 head of cattle, the usual yarding for its January weaner sale, despite vendors selling earlier than normal.
"The quality will be very good," Mr Ward said.
"We've had a very-good season, in saying that some of our bigger vendors have already sold their runs of cattle.
"Barrow Group Herefords were in our sale just gone, they've been missing the rain down there so they've sold them early."
He said the Kyneton yards had performed on par with Ballarat, and livestock agents were aiming to minimise expenses of freight which had boosted its weaner sale yarding expectations.
"Most people are still hanging on, and we'll probably have a few extras this year with how prices are going like with Chandpara, they'll come to Kyneton rather than Ballarat with the current prices and cost of freight," he said.
He said vendors shifting to Kyneton rather than Ballarat helped support the local saleyards, with 1200 head at a recent store sale.
"For a few years Ballarat was a fair bit in front of Kyneton but now they've levelled out the majority of the time," he said.
He said Kyneton's average price between October and November was a $300 a head difference, and showed improved confidence.
"A fair percentage of our [November store sale] stock went over the border into NSW, they're coming down and buying the stock which has been very handy for us," he said.
He said he hoped the prices would continue rising ahead of the weaner sales.
"I was talking to someone in Tamworth, NSW, and they said it's looking as green as a rainforest," he said.
"If they keep getting rain in NSW it'll keep prices on an upward trend."
