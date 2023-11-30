Stock & Land
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Home/Dairy

A central Gippsland dairy farm has sold for an amazing price of $18,293/acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Competition between neighbours saw a small Nambrok dairy farm sell for $18,293 per acre, and it wasn't even officially on the market. Pictures from CB Livestock and Property
Competition between neighbours saw a small Nambrok dairy farm sell for $18,293 per acre, and it wasn't even officially on the market. Pictures from CB Livestock and Property

Agents believe a $3 million sale price for a small dairy farm at Nambrok in central Gippsland could well have been a property price record for the local area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.