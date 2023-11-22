Some rich dairying country in the heart of Gippsland's Macalister Irrigation District is on the market with a suggested price tag of around $9 million.
Located about 10 minutes south of Lake Glenmaggie, the dairy operation takes in 238 hectares (589 acres) with the capacity to milk around 550 cows.
Buyers have the opportunity to purchase the current herd of about 450 cows and some plant and equipment on a walk-in walk-out basis.
Kirimi Farms is located at Heyfield with secure irrigation water from the Thomson River and the MID channels.
About a third of Victoria's dairy production is from Gippsland - 19 per cent of Australia's dairy production.
The property is about 15 minutes travel time from Maffra.
The property with two homes and one unit is for sale through Alex Scott and Staff by expressions of interest closing on January 19.
The suggested price range for the property is $8.6m-$9.2m.
Agents say on offer is a profitable dairy operation on fertile river flats with good irrigation supplies.
Included in the sale is a 28 a-side swing over Herringbone dairy with a 500 cow capacity yard and new holding yards, race, crush and loading ramp.
The milking plant also includes a 15,000 litre Packo vat plus there is a new 46 tonne pallet silo and calf shed.
Across 11 titles, Kirimi Farms has 679 megalitres of high water reliability and 329 megalitres of low water reliability water for flood irrigation.
The property has a number of lagoons and reuse dams all with pumping rights as an addition to the current water right.
Other farm improvements include machinery and hay sheds.
The main four-bedroom home has been renovated with views over the river flats.
A second four-bedroom residence is said to be ideal to use for staff to help run the dairy.
There is also a self-contained unit on the property.
For more information contact Aaron Ralph from Alex Scott and Staff on 0456 215087.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.