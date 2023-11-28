Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Longwarry Saleyards future confirmed as Pakenham faces closure

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map shows the proposed Longwarry Saleyard showing the cattle pens in yellow and the traffic zones in grey, with the wastewater treatment in blue. Each red dot represents a residence within 500 metres of the activity zone.
A map shows the proposed Longwarry Saleyard showing the cattle pens in yellow and the traffic zones in grey, with the wastewater treatment in blue. Each red dot represents a residence within 500 metres of the activity zone.

The chair of a major saleyard proposed for Longwarry has taken aim at the directors of the Pakenham saleyard, claiming they have lost the trust of graziers and agents and misled the livestock industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.