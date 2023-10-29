Southern Cross farmer Gregor Mews will down his tools and suit up for a gala ball next month.
Mr Mews will be one of hundreds expected to attend WestVic Dairy's first Dairy Farmers' Ball at Warrnambool Racecourse on November 25.
Mr Mews said it was a chance for farmers to get off the land and build social relationships while raising funds for the Let's Talk Foundation.
"When people are socially connected, they tend to have more supportive relationships," he said.
"They're not on their own and isolated from others and this can help create better physical and mental health outcomes.
"They're more prepared to handle hard times because they're not isolated."
Mr Mews said sometimes it was hard for farmers to find the time to take a break.
"They have to try and get off the land from time to time, whether that's to go to discussion groups or social nights - even if it's nothing to do with the farm," he said.
"To have a break mentally supports you because it can become very lonely at times. I highly recommend anyone who can to come down to the ball because it'll be a great time.
"While it's not possible sometimes to just leave the animals, I do believe you can prepare time to get off the farm.
"It's one of those careers where it's always been 24/7 and that's what people have stuck with over the generations.
"If we do want to get more younger people in the industry, we need to show them we can have a good time and have a social life. It is doable."
Central to the evening will be a charity raffle with a prize - provided by Lely Australia - to be a trip to the Netherlands.
