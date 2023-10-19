Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Industrial action by dairy processing workers and tanker drivers ends

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 20 2023 - 9:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leongatha South dairy farmer Benjamin Vagg said he was left with a vat full of milk, after no tankers could be found to collect his supply. Picture supplied
Leongatha South dairy farmer Benjamin Vagg said he was left with a vat full of milk, after no tankers could be found to collect his supply. Picture supplied

There's been minimal impact on milk pickups during three days of strike action by tanker driver and factory workers, but unions have failed to rule out further industrial action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.