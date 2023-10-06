Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yea heifers heavily discounted, although heavier steers sell well

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Yea monthly store cattle sale ticked up slightly, on the back of recent rain, according to Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.