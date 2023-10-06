The Yea monthly store cattle sale ticked up slightly, on the back of recent rain, according to Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan.
Compared with other sales around Victoria, the market remained firm to "fractionally dearer.
"There were some heavy type cattle that went back to mainly bullock fatteners, with a little bit of interest from feedlots," he said.
"The real nice, well-bred, 480-600 kilogram steers were 240-265 cents a kilogram, but the further you got back in weight, the lower the cents per kilogram.
"Heavy heifers sold from anywhere from 180-230c/kg; once you got under 350kg, it was 140-180c/kg, with some little light heifers making close to 100c/kg."
That included 1320 steers, which sold to a top of $1660 and 691 heifers, which sold between $100 and $910 a head.
Cows and calves sold to $1860 a unit.
"There was probably no real main volume buyers - there were a lot of backgrounders, the odd feedlotter and bullock fatteners," Mr Quinlan said
"With the season the way its going, bullock fatteners are able to sell out with a $2300-2400 bullock, if they have been lucky enough to get space at an abattoir.
"They can replace them with a $1100-1400 steer."
Mr Quinlan said things didn't look "too bad" for heavy, kill cattle into the New Year.
Gippsland agents picked up many of the early pens of heavier steers while commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW also took a significant number of cattle.
Among the feedlots were Conroy Brothers, Bobinawarra, Teys, Charlton and Hopkins River, Dunkeld.
Bendigo agents McKean McGregor also bought pens of heavier steers.
Mr Quinlan said only well-bred heifers, with weight, were selling at the moment.
"They have to be cattle that get to 550kg in the New Year - light cattle are a long term project" he said.
He said agents saw a correction in the market coming, but couldn't see the "viciousness of the drop.
"Everyone knew the market was going to come off the boil, a little bit, but I don't think anyone saw it coming to the extent it has," he said.
"The media hasn't done us any favours, there is a hysteria around.
"Yes, there are weather analysts who have said it is an El Nino, but it doesn't necessarily mean its going to be a wide ranging drought, where there is not a blade of grass anywhere.
"I think the hysteria around the severity of the El Nino has probably gone a bit too far."
It comes as Meat & Livestock Australia said the market was performing worse today than it was in Januaary, 2019, when vast parts of the country was in the worst drought Australia had seen in a hundred years.
Mr Quinlan said money was tight and people were very cautious - "they see cattle are not making a hell of a lot of money and they want to get them cheaper."
There was a great deal of caution in the district, with "everyone cutting and "banking hay - if they have feed, after that, they will buy cattle."
Nutrien auctioneer Josh McDonald, Warrnambool, said he felt the market was "solid" on the heavier end of steers and heifers.
"I thought, in comparison with other yards, they sold well - the little cattle were the ones that were tough - we struggled on the little cattle," he said.
"The little cattle might have been $200 a head cheaper than last month."
Gippsland buyers were active on the heavier cattle in the first lanes, he said.
"Campbell Ross would have bought a fair percentage of the yarding, JBS bought a few good lines of cattle but it would have probably been more local competition," Mr McDonald said.
"They have had 130 millimetres of rain in the last few days around here, so there is just a bit of confidence on those backgrounder type cattle."
Local buyers were also picking up heifers.
"It was just a few local blokes putting together a few heifers, to see what happens," he said.
Lake View Grazing sold 10 Allendale-blood Hereford steers, 515kg, for $1270 or 246c/kg.
JC and MJ Coonan, Tara, sold 29 Angus steers, 591kg, for $1660 or 280c/kg, 24 steers, 418kg, for $1110 or 265c/kg and
Joyce Park sold nine Te Mania-blood steers, 563kg, for $1510 or 268c/kg.
Seymour Grove sold 18 steers, 513kg, for $1310 or 255c/kg.
A and D Munro sold 11 steers, 495kg, for $1200 or 242c/kg.
Connellan Industries sold 17 Coolana-blood steers, 478kg, for $1300 or 271c/kg.
R and S Cavill sold 15 steers, 443kg, for $1100 or 248c/kg.
M and K Cruise sold 15 Adameluca-blood steers, 446kg, for $1120 or 251c/kg.
Dropmore Pastoral sold 20 Conamarra-blood steers, 381kg, for $990 or 259c/kg; 40, 353kg, for $860 or 243c/kg; 19, 340kg, for $850 or 250c/kg and 20, 304kg, for $850 or 279c/kg.
G and L Manson sold 19 Pine Bank-blood steers, 386kg, for $1050 or 272c/kg.
Yenken Pastoral sold 15 Riddellevue-blood steers, 363kg, for $910 or 250c/kg.
Sam Pastoral sold 15 Charolais steers, 502kg, for $1150 or 229c/kg.
J and E Swanton sold 15 Hereford steers, 389kg, for $825 or 212c/kg.
GE Campbell Farm sold 14 steers, 395kg, for $900 or 227c/kg.
G and N Halpin sold 16 Charolais steers, 453kg, for $900 or 198c/kg and 13, 380kg, for $800 or 210c/kg.
Balmoral Park Angus sold 17 Speckle Park steers, 411kg, for $850 or 206c/kg.
Whangregarwan Pastoral sold 19 Angus steers, 332kg, for $810 or 243c/kg and 18, 339kg, for $810 or 238c/kg.
They sold a further 16 steers, 299kg, for $790 or 264c/kg.
T Izatt sold 21 Te Mania-blood steers, 364kg, for $800 or 219c/kg and 18, 267kg, for $680 or 254c/kg.
Sichlau sold 12 steers, 406kg, for $850 or 209kg.
HR and RS Long sold 12 Hereford steers, 409kg, for $850 or 207c/kg.
Blair Hill Pastoral sold eight Hereford steers, 375kg, for $695 or 185c/kg.
D McCann sold 16 Angus steers, 336kg, for $800 or 238c/kg.
A Kozma sold 15 Angus steers, 304kg, for $840 or 276c/kg.
Mizpah sold 10 Angus-cross steers, 363kg, for $660 or 181c//kg.
Paul Webster Pastoral sold 11 Charolais steers, 323kg, for $540 or 167c/kg.
RM and H McAlpin sold 23 Angus steers, 278kg, for $750 or 269c/kg.
RG Bett sold 22 Angus-cross steers, 256kg, for $580 or 226c/kg.
Izatt sold 17 Angus heifers, 353kg, for $730 or 206c/kg.
Chartwell Farms sold 12 Angus heifers, 401kg, for $850 or 211c/kg.
A Robson sold 11 Angus heifers, 412kg, for $790 or 191c/kg.
M and J Coonan sold 16 Angus heifers, 404kg, for $830 or 205c/kg.
Sam Pastoral sold 17 Angus heifers, 428kg, for $850 or 198c/kg.
C Ryan sold 28 Angus heifers, 382kg, for $880 or 230c/kg.
S Lamer sold 10 Angus heifers, 385kg, for $850 or 220c/kg.
M and K Cruise sold 15 Adameluca heifers, 405kg, for $910 or 224c/kg.
S and R Shaw sold five Barragunda-blood heifers, 451kg, for $840 or 186c/kg.
Larner sold 10 heifers, 385kg, for $850 or 220c/kg.
CP Ryan sold 28 heifers, 382kg, for $880 or 228c/kg.
Busacca Family Trust sold 17 Charolais heifers, 379kg, for $720 or 189c/kg.
Homeliegh Holdings sold 22 Angus heifers, 335kg, for $640 or 191c/kg.
Norm Drew sold 23 Angus heifers, 302kg, for $630 or 208c/kg.
C Ryan sold 32 Angus heifers, 336kg, for $720 or 214c/kg.
G and L Manson sold 10 Angus heifers, 358kg, for $720 or 201c/kg.
C McDonald sold 12 Angus heifers, 272kg, for $400 or 147c/kg.
Fairdinkum Cattle sold 16 Angus heifers, 289kg, for $490 or 169c/kg.
Pony Land sold 10 Speckle Park heifers, 333kg, for $360 or 108c/kg.
M and J Coonan, sold nine cows and calves for $1475.
L and P Vearing sold 10 Hereford cows and calves for $1860.
Darebin Creek Pastoral sold seven cows and calves for $1125.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.