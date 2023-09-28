Local buyers supported a ram sale at Lake Wongan that struggled to match the prices of previous years.
Westleigh White Suffolk and Sheepmaster stud offered just over 100 rams, and sold 75 per cent of them, in a sale that was reflective of current market conditions.
In total, 69 of 88 White Suffolk rams sold to $2000 and averaged $1079, while seven of 13 Sheepmaster rams sold to $1200 and averaged $914.
Last year the stud cleared 99 rams and reached $3000 two times, and averaged $1720 overall.
Westleigh stud principal Ian Porter said it was a shame some buyers didn't turn up and others had limited budgets.
"We didn't know what was going to happen given the current state of the market," Mr Porter said.
"The lamb and mutton job has really knocked us for six.
"We certainly struggled to clear some of them and were down on last year."
He said his rams had come up really well this year.
"Last year it was really wet but this year was a lot drier, so that extra sunshine meant the rams had plenty of bloom in them," he said.
Mr Porter said producers would have to "stick it out" for another 12 or so months.
"We know it's tough times, and we really hope the season goes the right way," he said.
"We'll see what happens.
"A few people are talking about not putting as many sheep out next year and maybe more crop."
Ian Maconachie, Ballyrogan, bought the top-priced ram of the sale, Lot 16.
Mr Maconachie, who bought five rams at the sale, has been buying from the stud for more than 20 years, but this was the first time he has had the top-price honours.
"I've got close to it a couple of times, I always pick out the better-quality ones," he said.
"I didn't buy last year for the first time in 20 years but am glad to be back this year."
He said he appreciated the size and quick-finishing nature of Westleigh's rams, and the top ram had the right shape and figures for him.
Lot 16, 220095 TW, was born in July 2022 and sired by Westleigh 210145.
Its figures included 0.38 kilograms birth weight, 18.62 post-weaning weight, -0.30 fat depth, 2.45 eye muscle depth and 152.21 Total Carcase Production index.
