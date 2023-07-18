One of the biggest grazing and cropping farm holdings in the Pomonal area just east of the Grampians has hit the market.
Greenhills takes in 810 hectares (2000 acres) and typically turns off 3000 sheep and lambs annually.
About 50 Hereford heifers and steers are also grazed across the property and an area up to 80ha is cropped annually mostly for stock feed.
Agents from Ray White Rural say the property has undergone regular annual pasture improvement including rye and clover mixtures at a combined rate of 16kg/ha along with regular fertiliser applications.
Eighty hectares was resown in early May.
Agents say 75 per cent of the farm is considered arable and cropping choices include barley, oats, wheat, canola, beans or lupins.
Greenhills is said to have exceptional water and stunning land form aspects to attract commercial farmers, investors and lifestyle seekers.
Greenhills is held across 10 titles and is divided into 29 paddocks, each with a dam and a stock trough system.
The property includes quality internal and boundary fencing with some sections electrified.
A large central laneway provides ease of movement for stock and machinery.
There are designated timbered plantation areas to provide livestock shelter and large redgums are scattered throughout the farm.
The country is a mixture of level to undulating and includes three prominent hillsides, the highest reaching an elevation of 288 metres.
Significantly the property is framed by four quality gravel roads.
Greenhills is connected to the GWM Lake Fyans pipeline with a maximum volume capacity of 2030 KL.
An agreement has been made to provide a new pipeline and an extra three tapping points with a standard allowance now totalling 3000 KL.
The most southern block of the farm has double exposure to Nine Mile Creek which the vendors have fenced off and revegetated.
Improvements include a four-stand woolshed, covered sheep race, yards and loading race, steel cattle yards plus two grain sheds, a machinery shed with workshop and a high clearance hayshed.
A large steel framed machinery/hayshed is also newly constructed.
There is also capacity to store 250 tonnes of grain in five silos.
Greenhills has a three-bedroom brick homestead which retains many of the home's original 1940's features.
It includes a substantial extended renovation.
The property is located 14km from Stawell and 34km from Ararat.
Greenhills is offered for sale through expressions of interest closing on August 16.
For more information contact Ray White agents Max Brown on 0429 854772 or Jason Hellyer on 0403 043571.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
