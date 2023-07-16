Stock & Land
Beef exporter combines two farm buys to create new operation for sale at $2.65m

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
July 17 2023
FarmBuy Real Estate
A highly productive beef export operation was created in the North East by combining two land lots bought from separate vendors. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
A highly productive beef export operation was created in the North East by combining two land lots bought from separate vendors.

Around $7500 per acre is the asking price for a beef export operation in the North-East.

