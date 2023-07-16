Around $7500 per acre is the asking price for a beef export operation in the North-East.
Springdale at Tarrawingee (near Wangaratta) has been developed as a dedicated boxed beef export operation across its 142.5 hectares (352 acres).
Potential buyers will have to do their sums on whether the 100 cow and calf operation stacks up against the listed sale price of $2,650,000
Just 15 minutes south-east of Wangaratta, Springdale was created from combining two holdings bought from different vendors.
Agents from Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta said the vendor had completed a development program over the past three years to implement their productive cattle grazing operation.
The owner has invested heavily in improving the productivity of the land through weed control and fertiliser applications to generate that increased productivity.
The farm has been split into nine paddocks with "significant areas" of new fencing.
Modern infrastructure includes a substantial shed complex with a 60 tonne silo.
Six dams supply stock water.
A new bore has also been installed ready for the pump infrastructure.
The two former lots are separated by an unmade road reserve.
A grazing licence is held over the unused road reserve which adds about 20 more acres which has been strip grazed.
About 60ha of the farm is considered the level country with about 80ha taking in the attractive rising country the region is famous for.
Although there is no home on the block, these elevated sections provide views of the alpine areas to provide potential for spectacular home building sites.
Selling agent Michael Everard said the property at 140 Springdale Road is ideally located.
"It provides an ideal landform of level grazing land adjoined by a rising hill slope that affords a stunning district outlook and with ideal sites to build a home to capture the outstanding aspects," he said.
"Around 80 per cent of the freehold area is cleared grazing land estimated at 11 DSE/ha with timbered fence lines and forested areas retained.
"The vendor who is involved in beef exports has set this property up to be a reliable producer of good lines of quality cattle and there is no doubt it is ready for the purchaser to put an intensive cattle rearing activity into operation," he said.
"This is reliable rainfall country in an acknowledge grazing location where all of the foundation and establishment work has been undertaken.
"The fenced off unused road reserve affords an additional area of useful grazing land.
"I expect that Springdale at Tarrawingee will be recognised for its attractive land form area, its location and ready to perform grazing potential.
"I expect there will also be green carbon credits available to the purchaser," Mr Everard said.
For more information contact Mr Everard from Elders Real Estate on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
