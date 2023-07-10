A family is selling the last piece of the Rutherglen district farm they bought a century ago.
The sale of the remaining 69 hectare (171 acre) piece of the Norong farm will end continuous ownership since 1924.
Originally the farm took in the old square mile or 640 acres but has been whittled down in size.
A large piece was sold to a neighbouring farmer a decade ago.
That same farmer has leased this remaining section for cropping and sheep grazing.
Elders Real Estate agent Dave Colvin said this lease can be continued by the new owner if desired.
The vendor says he is now 80 years old, living in South Australia, and unable to visit the farm much these days.
The farm was originally bought by his father.
"I only get over to this holding infrequently," the vendor said.
"It is for genuine sale to end our long term family ownership."
Agents have listed the land for sale at $1,175,000 which values the land at $16,785/ha or $6870 per acre.
It is a corner block with a second frontage to Griffens Road plus long exposure to the bitumen Boorhaman East Road.
It is located about 15km south of Rutherglen and with good access to Murray Valley Highway.
The property is held in three titles providing some subdivision potential.
Fencing is said to be "generally sound" and the main dividing fence was renewed in recent years.
Other improvements are 30 metre bore equipped with a windmill which provides stock water and supplies an adjacent dam and paddock supplies and is judged to be of drinking quality.
A Colorbond machinery shed was built a few years ago and has been expanded by a skillion structure which houses a shipping container for storage purposes.
Mr Colvin said a small area of this section was equipped with basic facilities including a combustion heater.
"The vendor says it was designed and constructed to complement a caravan which he usually towed over to this property for a couple of days camping and also to provide some extra comfort."
Mr Colvin said the land was well located and highly productive.
"This is a long held property opportunity in a position that is an easily accessible, well located, with many established farm holdings adjacent.
"There is plenty of farming or multi enterprise potential on offer here, or as a lifestyle holding with some notable sites that could be selected for a home building project."
For more information contact Mr Colvin on 0407 500 239.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
