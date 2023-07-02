Stock & Land

National Farmers Federation launches campaign to recognise the value of our food

July 3 2023 - 8:00am
The NFF wants to educate us about home grown food. Picture: File
As Australians are rethinking how they can make every dollar go further, research commissioned by the National Farmers' Federation found 51 per cent of us are 'extremely' or 'very' concerned about fresh food and grocery costs.

