The federal and Tasmanian governments have announced funding for the long-awaited Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme and work is expected to finally begin in October.
Funding included in last month's federal budget includes $109 million for construction of the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme and $62.1m for construction of the Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation Scheme Augmentation.
Sheep and vegetable producer George Gatenby, Campbell Town, said the cost of the project had increased, largely due to inflation.
"On-farm, infrastructure costs have probably doubled or tripled as a result of increased costs for pipes, excavation and electricity.
"The irrigators themselves have gone up in price 30-50 per cent - once we are up and going, we will know what the price will be."
He said it was still worthwhile.
"It's a 100 year investment with this water, at current interest rates and cost the return on investment is low, at 1-2pc, but the surety of supply provides an insurance for crop production and yield, every year," he said.
"Water might take out the high end cream from the profits, but it reduces your lows - it stabilises your income," he said.
The extra water provided opportunities to diversify into horticulture, viticulture and dairy.
It would also encourage corporate players to invest in the area.
"In the last 10 years we have seen seed production companies investing in Tasmania," he said.
"We have seen potato production push further south into the more secure water areas and also fresh peas, broccoli, onions.
"More of those crops are coming down into the broadacre areas."
Mr Gatenby said he was growing smaller area, higher value crops, such as seeds.
"We are looking to increase our irrigation area by 50pc," he said.
"The last seven years we have had ample water, falling from the sky, but we don't forget the dry years that can come seasonally and go for two or three years of very low rainfall," he said.
"We will have to diversify into some more high value crops, such as potatoes and fresh peas.
"This project has been going since 2017 and we are keenly waiting for it to be delivered in 2025-26."
The Tasmanian government said the projects included pipelines and pumping stations and were expected to make more than 40 gigaltires of additional water available annually.
Authorities said it meant almost 15,000 extra hectares of land in Tasmania would have access to irrigation, bringing a $53.6 million boost to the Tasmanian economy every year and $184 million in increased farming revenue.
Tasmanian Water Minister Jo Palmer said the expansion of sustainable irrigated agriculture was a key element of the state's Agri-Food Plan and target to sustainably grow the value of agriculture to $10 billion by 2050.
"Irrigation is transforming Tasmanian agriculture, creating jobs and expanding farm production to meet the growing demand for Tasmania's premium produce and boosting farm resilience in a changing climate," Ms Palmer said.
"Across Tasmania there are so many examples of farmers who have diversified from traditional grazing to high-value horticultural crops after being given the opportunity to access water from one of Tasmanian Irrigation's 18 operational schemes around Tasmania.
"The government is working with the federal government and landowners to continue to deliver irrigation infrastructure that is the envy of the nation.
"The government is investing $72.3 million into the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme and $31 million into the Sassafras-Wesley Vale Scheme."
The Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation Scheme Augmentation is due for completion 2026.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
