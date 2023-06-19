A more than handy price of $5649 per acre has been paid for cropping block in the North East just south of Rutherglen.
Another possible lifestyle block in the high rainfall far west of the state near Portland has sold for almost twice that - but it came with an existing house for its $10,424/ac.
Marketed as a potential lifestyle block or add-on farming land, the $770,000 sale price for the 56 hectares (136 acres) at Norong in the North East did not have a house but a good-sized shed, stock yards and dams.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts pointed out the Norong farm had multiple home sites with power available at a neighbouring property.
But with land tightly held in the area the sale provided an opportunity for those neighbours to add to their acreage with three more paddocks.
Norong's croppers are having a good start to the season with rains tracking pretty much on average, with an annual average of about 550mm.
The property is located between Wangaratta and Corowa with a 15m x 8m shed, a set of cattle yards, a holding paddock and each paddock has a dam for stock water with a separate tank and a trough at the shed in the holding paddock.
Meanwhile, across the far west of the state, a 24ha (59 acre) block at high rainfall Bessiebelle, near Heywood, sold for $615,000 or $10,424/ac.
Montrose was sold by Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate as a lifestyle block with an existing three-bedroom brick home.
The little farm is divided into two paddocks with shedding and has been running sheep.
The block is about 20km from Macarthur and 46km from Portland on the coast.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
