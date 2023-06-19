Two of country Victoria's oldest public schools are on the market for close to $800,000.
The asking price of $850,000 has been given to the former Cressy primary school which first went to auction last month and now has been listed on the open market.
The former primary school was built more than a century ago at Cressy in western Victoria, on the Hamilton Highway about 40km from Colac on the shores of Lake Corangamite.
The impressive red brick primary school at Newbridge, on the Loddon River in central Victoria, is on the market for a listed price of $775,000-$795,000.
The Newbridge school, about 30 minutes to Bendigo, is 157 years old.
The school opened in 1861 during the gold rush when Newbridge's population was around 5000 people.
Today the town's population is around 200 people.
The school closed in 1993 and was sold to be converted into a home in 1996.
About 40km to the north of Cressy, three bidders battled it out last year to pay $475,000 for old Windermere Primary School, about 15 minutes drive north west of Ballarat.
The decaying Wooren primary school in South Gippsland sold for $450,000 earlier this year.
The 111-year-old school was famously the scene of a dramatic kidnapping of its rookie teacher and nine students back in 1977.
Wooren was opened in 1912, parts of Windermere were built in 1857.
One benefit of these old schools is the big blocks of land they occupy.
The Cressy school takes in eight hectares (19 acres) and was closed just shy of its centenary in 2010.
The Cressy State School, the overcrowded forerunner to this primary school, was opened in 1866, after classes began a few years earlier in a local church.
The state's oldest country public school is said to be at Bacchus Marsh which opened in 1850.
At Cressy, the larger school now for sale was opened in March 1912.
That original state school was relocated to nearby Berrybank and used as a classroom until it was destroyed by the terrible bushfires of 1944.
The school block has frontage to the Woady Yallock River.
The main school building originally accommodated two large classrooms and a headmasters office, later additions added a further three classrooms, library staff room/facilities sickbay/store.
Outside there is an array of outbuildings including the school's former art room (concrete floor power and water connected), storage shed and a number of sundry shelter and equipment sheds.
Cressy is less than an hour's drive to Geelong and Ballarat.
For more information contact Josh Todd from Ray White on 0428 621004.
The Newbridge school has been refurbished and extended with family room, kitchen, bathroom and four bedrooms on about 2.5 acres.
For more information on the Newbridge school contact Greg Fathers on 0477 000561.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
