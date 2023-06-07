The Victorian government is going to spend another $2 million upgrading an agricultural college it closed and sold off to a private investor less a decade ago.
More than $4 million has now been promised for the Glenormiston college in the past two years.
Once one of the state's big three agricultural colleges - along with Longerenong in the Wimmera and Dookie near Shepparton - Glenormiston, its 385 hectare site and mansion were sold to businessman Dean Montgomery for $4.68 million back in 2021.
Most consider the government has now spent more than it made from the sale back into a college it no longer owns.
At the time of the sale, the government said the proceeds would be reinvested in South West TAFE, including to purchase the Hamilton campus from RMIT.
Under the terms of the purchase, Mr Montgomery agreed to lease Glenormiston to South West TAFE based at Warrnambool for a nominal $1 a year until at least 2027.
Last week Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney announced 13 projects approved for funding as part of a $15 million Agriculture TAFE and Training Fund.
South West Institute of TAFE received $1.99 million for a statewide Agriculture Tech Skills Centre, which is to be located at Glenormiston.
This new centre will feature state-of-the-art software and technologies, providing advanced professional development and learning opportunities for students and teachers.
TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said some of the money would also be spent on upgrading the accommodation facilities.
"There's funding in here for a residential development, so upgrades of some of the accommodation and kitchen wings etc that's out at Glenormiston that will enable them to use the facilities more than what they have been," he said.
The Black family mansion stands at the entrance to the college.
Scottish pastoralist Niel Black bought the 17,612ha property in 1840 and founded a family dynasty that in 1949 sold it to the Victorian government.
The Agriculture Department opened the college there in 1971 and in 1995 it was amalgamated with the University of Melbourne.
Declining enrolments saw the college closed as a residential college in 2014.
The dormitories which had been home to thousands of students over many years had fallen into disrepair.
Mr Fidge said the latest funding for Glenormiston was about "taking it to that next level".
Horticulture and agriculture training has been provided there since 2017 by South West TAFE.
Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has said: "The revitalisation of Glenormiston and expanded training at the site is a vital part of our plan to ensure Victoria has the skilled workers it needs for our thriving agriculture and horticulture sectors."
The mansion's prized staircase featuring Prenzel carvings were not part of the sale, and are still owned by the University of Melbourne.
TAFE's Mr Fidge said it was hoped the latest Glenormiston upgrade would attract more than 500 participants over the next 12 to 18 months with secondary students and teachers also expected to visit the site.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
