The sudden U-turn from a run of wet seasons to a looming dry has many considering the guarantee of high rainfall country even at stellar costs.
An average 900mm of rain has been recorded on this dairy farm for sale near Warrnambool which has the added bonus of an irrigation pivot as well.
Included in the sale is a 153 megalitre irrigation licence.
The 36 unit rotary dairy offers high production but a single person operation.
The 142 hectare (351 acre) dairy farm is located in the tightly held Allansford/Cudgee district.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co. say the region is highly regarded for its productive and fertile gently rolling free draining red and chocolate loam soil types.
The irrigated dairy farm just 16km east of Warrnambool) provides buyers with the opportunity to purchase as a going concern or for other agricultural and investment pursuits.
The farm is being offered as a whole or in two contiguous lots:
Lot A is 149 Chisletts Road (102ha, 251 acres).
Fertile and well sheltered dairy country with substantial improvements including a three-bedroom brick home.
It has the fully equipped 36 unit rotary dairy, a machinery/calf shed and steel cattleyards are adjacent to the dairy.
The electrically driven Valley pivot irrigator takes in 21ha (52 acres).
Supporting the irrigator and included in the sale is a 153 megalitre irrigation license (90 megalitres ex bore and 63 megalitres from Brucknell Creek).
Well-formed tracks throughout link 20 main paddocks ranging in size from 3-7ha.
Lot B is 399 Andertons Road, Cudgee 40ha (100 acres).
Contiguous to Lot A is more fertile dairy country with frontage to Brucknell Creek.
Improvements include a three-bedroom home, open front steel machinery shed and cattleyards.
This parcel of land is subdivided into nine main paddocks with a laneway system.
Agents say the offering as a whole provides an opportunity to buy a medium sized, productive, irrigated dairy farm in a highly regarded area or alternatively in two lots a smaller, highly productive dairy farm and semi-sustainable lifestyle property in Lot B.
Also, the land is suited for a broad range of agricultural pursuits including beef breeding and fattening, dairy run off, fodder conservation, horticultural, and land banking.
The farm is for sale by expression of interest closing June 22.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart Western Victoria, Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 and Will Lord on 0434 239772.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.