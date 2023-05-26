Stock & Land
Leongatha steers bought by feedlots at May cattle market

Bryce Eishold
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 12:45pm
Volume buyers made up of feedlotters and abattoir operators underpinned Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle on Friday.

