The inquiry will review a number of welfare topics surrounding regulatory framework of pig welfare, including commonly used stun methods (including electric shock and carbon dioxide gas stunning), outcomes from the 2017 phase out of sow stalls, existing practices for pig breeding, confinement and housing and a comparison of internationally used best practices.
Victorian Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney spoke to questions regarding the welfare of farmed pigs in parliament on Wednesday and said discussions were underway to form the basis of legislation to be presented in 2024.
Ms Tierney said she looked forward to seeing the drafts and hearing from animal welfare groups and primary producers.
"There are currently nationalised consistent regulations that I am aware of that are specific to pigs and the gassing or stunning of pigs prior to the slaughter," she said.
"They are rendered unconscious prior to slaughter, and I am further advised that controlled atmospheric stunning using CO2 gas is permitted under these nationally consistent regulations.
"It is my understanding that the department is currently working to a national approach, which is underway, and we do support the development of national standards for pig welfare."
Animal rights activism group Farm Transparency project who earlier this year broke into a Benalla abattoir to document stunning practices have come out in support of the inquiry.
Farm Transparency Project director Chris Delforce said the inquiry was a step in the right direction and that their organisation would be presenting evidence during the public hearings.
"I look forward to standing in front of this committee and tearing back the veil of secrecy that the Australian pork industry has hidden behind for so long," Mr Delforce said.
"We first exposed the suffering of pigs inside these gas chambers over 9 years ago, yet it took me hiding inside one to truly get this issue the attention it deserves.
"Gas chambers are used in all states except Tasmania and we're calling on the federal Minister for Agriculture, Murray Watt, to initiate a national inquiry into pig slaughter methods which will allow the public to have their say and tell our politicians that we do not want this kind of horrific animal abuse to be legal and standard practice in this country."
The inquiry is scheduled to be presented by Friday, May 31 2024.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
