New north-east Victorian contributor Brooke Carson has shared a photo of her two-year-old son, Thomas Carson, at the family's Docker farm, south of Wangaratta.
"He is the grandchild of my father-in-law Malcolm Carson who is an avid reader and subscriber of the paper," Mrs Carson said.
Regular contributor Tracey Kruger, Croxton East, also features after capturing a photo of a sly fox on her western Victorian property.
"This cheeky fox dropped the lamb it had nabbed when it saw me," she said.
"The lamb ran to me and the fox stood still watching us long enough for me to delete pics off a full memory card and snap this photo.
"The lamb is now going fine... the fox is enjoying that paddock my father optimistically called the 'happy hunting ground'."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
