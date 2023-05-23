Stock & Land
Home/News

The St Arnaud district property is both popular Airbnb and productive farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Both a popular farmstay and a productive working farm, Grittleton has dual appeal. Pictures from Driscoll Douglas Ag and Ray White Rural
Both a popular farmstay and a productive working farm, Grittleton has dual appeal. Pictures from Driscoll Douglas Ag and Ray White Rural

Historic Grittleton will have a mix of appeal for buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.