Historic Grittleton will have a mix of appeal for buyers.
The St Arnaud district property is both a productive farm and a popular holiday location.
Both parts are available for sale separately or together.
It is located at Gowar East, about 20km north-east of St Arnaud.
Held within the same family since the 1890's, Grittleton has a history of fine wool and crop production.
The farmland totals 474 hectares (1172 acres) made up of the House block with 151ha (372 acres) and the Farm block with 324ha (800 acres).
The bigger Farm block stretches across five titles while the Home block takes in three titles.
Soils range from shallow sandy loam, intractable clay and granite.
The property ranges across flat to rising country with water catchment dams and natural springs scattered throughout the property.
The property has a strong cropping and livestock rotation history with DSE in the vicinity of eight DSE per hectare.
Average rainfall is around 435mm.
Farm improvements include a four-stand shearing shed, barn, bulk shed with skillion and machinery shed.
In addition to the main homestead Grittleton includes a three-bedroom home used for farm managers on the Home block.
The property is well fenced and both blocks are connected to the Wimmera Mallee pipeline.
Expressions of interest close on June 23.
The five-bedroom Grittleton homestead was built in 1954 with elevated views toward the Avoca River and Grampians.
In recent times it has been used as an Airbnb and is a popular farmstay retreat for families and executives seeking to escape the city.
It has had 138 reviews with a 4.88 star rating.
The nearest property is 5km away and there's the rocky outcrops on Spences Hill and the red gum valley to explore.
The residences and land around those homes are offered for immediate possession.
The remaining part of Grittleton is subject to an existing lease with a local farmer which ends in 2025.
Access to the leased area is permissible provided it is not inconsistent with the tenant's farming use.
For more information contact Brett Douglas from Driscoll Douglas Ag on 0447 162455 or Jason Hellyer from Ray White Rural Victoria on 0403 043571.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
