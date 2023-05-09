Stock & Land
Home/News

Former dairy farm with blue chip grazing sells straight after public auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This former dairy farm in a rich grazing pocket of the south west went to auction late last week and has been sold. Pictures from Ray White Rural
This former dairy farm in a rich grazing pocket of the south west went to auction late last week and has been sold. Pictures from Ray White Rural

About 50 people crowded into the Timboon Golf Club late last week to see a highly productive former dairy farm passed in at auction for $8500 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.