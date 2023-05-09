About 50 people crowded into the Timboon Golf Club late last week to see a highly productive former dairy farm passed in at auction for $8500 per acre.
At the bid price, "Ecklin Rises" at Ecklin South was valued at almost $2.8 million for its 133 hectares (327 acres) but still failed to reach its reserve in this blue chip district in the high rainfall south-west.
Gerard Delaney from Ray White Rural said the property was sold soon after the public auction for "significantly more", although the final selling price was not revealed.
"The vendor was very happy with the result," Mr Delaney said.
The auction crowd saw two bidders competing for the property, and after negotiations following the sale, one of those has walked away with it.
Ecklin Rises is a well presented grazing farm with a home central to Warrnambool, Timboon, Cobden and Camperdown.
It featured a still equipped but currently disused dairy.
Mr Delaney said the farm was in the heart of south west Victoria's most fertile and productive farmland and sat on four titles.
Ecklin Rises offered highly fertile, healthy and well drained soils lend itself to high stocking rate capability and cattle growing.
Average annual rainfall is between 800-900mm in the region.
It boasted regular pasture renovation and a strong fertiliser history.
The farm is well laid out with all weather lanes with water delivered to high volume stock troughs under pressure from 50mm mainlines.
That water is sourced from a high capacity bore equipped with deep bore submersible and delivered via storage tanks with automatic mono type pump.
There is also extensive fresh water collection and storage.
Improvements included lots of shedding.
The four-bedroom home has been recently renovated.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
