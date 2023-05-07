Western Victoria's rush to cash in on cropping has failed to tempt the long-term owners of a farm on the edge of the Grampians.
But after long family ownership, Herbertsons at Moyston is on the market and agents are talking up the opportunity for a new buyer to take advantage of high prices for cropping.
Herbertsons has a rich history of grazing and has not been cropped since the 1960s.
Agents from Elders Real Estate Ararat say Herbertsons (242 hectares, 597 acres) has a conservation grazing history as well.
To be sold by expressions of interest closing on Thursday, June 1 no price range has been suggested for the sale in this Moyston/Willaura district although a neighbouring block has been listed at $5500 per acre.
So given that price, this larger block would be expected to sell for around $3.3 million.
The farm is located 20km west of Ararat and 100km to Hamilton and Ballarat and fronts the Moyston-Willaura Road.
The agent's pictures show the spectacular views of the nearby Grampians.
They agents are obviously excited about the cropping potential of the block.
"This property will benefit from inputs and cultivation," they say.
The elevated land is well drained with gentle to rising undulation featuring productive red and grey loam soils well suited to cereal cropping, sheep and cattle.
The property is fenced into one big paddock with four dams which have recently been cleaned and deepened.
Pastures consist of rye grass and native grasses.
The property is said to be 75 per cent arable with the capability to increase that arable area.
An extra 32ha (80 acres) of neighbouring land is also available to purchase separately on Will Hills Road through the same Elders Real Estate agents.
That grazing paddock is listed for sale at $440,000 does have a previous cropping history but could also be a lifestyle opportunity considering those same Grampians' views.
At that price, it is listed at $5500 per acre.
With Herbertsons, the agents say: "It is a rare opportunity to secure a versatile property offering a 'blank canvas' in a highly regarded farming region and reliable rainfall area,"
For more information contact selling agents Michael Fratin 0409 184572 or Garry Todd 0418 589021.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
