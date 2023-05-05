An auction will be held for a rural retreat near Benalla where you can run a few stock.
Minutes to the north of Benalla with frontage to the Midland Highway and Broken River, the property on 10 hectares (24 acres) has a substantial three-bedroom brick family home.
Agents from Elders Real Estate expect the lifestyle farm to sell at auction on-site at 11am on June 10 for more than $1.3 million.
The vendor has been running cattle and cutting hay.
It comes with two water rights - a two megalitres of stock and domestic entitlement plus a 13 megalitre irrigation licence.
The pump installation from the Broken River will be offered at the option of the property purchaser.
The home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, separate laundry and toilet plus a fully equipped kitchen with walk in butler's pantry and separate living and dining areas.
The northern orientation of the home on the river bank offers expansive views of the river through floor to ceiling windows.
A large outdoor deck adjoins the home.
The property is located about two kilometres upstream of the historic Casey Weir which makes this stretch of the Broken popular to kayakers and fishing enthusiasts as the high water level extends right back to the Benalla township area.
The established gardens were planted over 40 years ago with mature deciduous trees and an orchard with quince, pear, hazelnut, citrus and olive plantings.
Farm improvements include steel cattle yards, a combined garden, storage and workshop shed, plus a separate large two car carport adjoining the home.
There are timbered verandas on all four sides of the home, solar panels, plus two rain water tanks of a combined 44,000 litres of storage.
Elders agent and auctioneer Michael Everard said the property has great promise as a family living destination or hobby farm with the benefits of productive pastures, an established orchard and gardens and a number of old red gums.
"The vendor is selling to downsize after fully enjoying this unique property for over 40 years with her now grown family," he said.
"I confidently expect this property to sell at auction and an early appointment to view will confirm its remarkable river frontage, comfortable family living, multiple options for enjoyment and importantly the easy accessible location."
For more information contact Mr Everard on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
