Stock & Land
Home/News

Benalla lifestyle farm with river views expected to make more than $1.3m at auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This lifestyle farm near Benalla overlooks the Broken River. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
This lifestyle farm near Benalla overlooks the Broken River. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

An auction will be held for a rural retreat near Benalla where you can run a few stock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.