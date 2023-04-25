Historic Gippsland farm and homestead listed for sale at $3.65m

After six generations, the well known Campbell family from South Gippsland is selling their South Gippsland farm and their historic homestead.



That Campbell homestead on Ardroy was built in 1896 after the family selected the property in 1878.

It is listed for sale across its 188 hectares (465 acres) of prized grazing country for $3.65 million.



At that suggested price, the farm is valued at about $7850 per acre.



It is located eight minutes from Mirboo North and 20 minutes from Leongatha.



The first settlers obviously went after the choice land, this productive rural holding is situated in in renowned blue-gum grazing country in the hills of South Gippsland.



Offering heavy carrying grey soils in a secure high rainfall region (1025mm) with the Toomeys Creek running through the property to provide permanent water security.

This property is steeped in history across its three titles.



The weatherboard homestead is surrounded by trees dating back to its construction with Canary Island palm, Magnolia (Grandiflora) and English Oak trees in a garden park setting.



The land is classed as undulating to steep.



It is fenced into 30 paddocks with a combination of new or good fencing.



It has a two-shearing shed with yards and two sets of cattle yards in addition to smaller sundry shedding.



Ardroy is suitable to both sheep and beef (22 DSE or 2.3AE) the property has in recent years run up to 200 angus breeders and a small number of sheep.



As you might expect, it has well established shelter belts and new plantings of native trees.



It has a consistent fertiliser history with weed control a priority resulting in clean and productive pasture.

The historic four-bedroom homestead was extended for a family wedding in 1921.



It has hardwood timber floors throughout with fireplaces and modern reverse cycle heating and cooling.



In recent years the Campbell Homestead has been enjoyed as a bed and breakfast, holiday farm stay accommodation.



"After six generations of the Campbell family enjoying living and working on the family farm, the time has come for this much-loved property to begin a new chapter with a new custodian," agents from SEJ Livestock and Real Estate said.



For more information contact Irene Walker at SEJ Livestock and Real Estate on 0429 045632.

