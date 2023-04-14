High quality cattle at VLE Leongatha's most recent store sale on Friday encouraged plenty of bidding in the galleries, as feedlots continued their dominance buying up stock across Gippsland store sales this past week.
Agents yards just under 3700 cattle where plenty of the feature line pens exceeded 500 kilograms in average weight.c/kg
The sale was built around a dominant line of cattle from Derrinam vendor KuThat was something ch Grazing who yarded nearly 200 cattle of their own.
Nutrien auctioneer Brian McCormack said the sale was up on quality with buyers being very keen on the weighted cattle.
"The sale today was set up by those 200 Euro steers from the Kuch family, which all ranged from about 500 to about 550 kilograms," he said.
"Once you get a lineup of those cattle, you can always build around it, and that is what we've done today.
"It's resulted in an exceptional run of cattle, especially for this time of year," he said.
One of the heavier pens from the run of EU cattle from Koch Grazing was a pen of 23 Angus steers, 553kg, which sold for $2320 a head or 419c/kg while a total of 57 Angus steers across three pensof 19 cattle each, averaging 529-535kg, sold for $2230 or 416-421c/kg.
Mr McCormack said while the region had a bit of rain in the last few weeks, the season is cooling off and cattle are holding their weight.
"Possibly in a couple of weeks' time, if we could get a bit of rain and nights get colder, we will see a bit of a dropping that weight from where they are,"
Mr McCormack said that major lines of cattle sold about 20 cents per kilogram dearer "and more in some places" across the sale on Friday compared to the Leongatha store sale held earlier in April.
"You were looking at 380 cents per kilogram, 390c/kg for feeder type cattle, while today you'd be out to 401-415c/kg, I think there were lead pen of the EU steers made up to 423c/kg," he said
"Much of this was spurred on from more competition which made things stronger through the market."
Feeder competition was the prominent buyer throughout the day from heavier steers through to lighter cattle at about 350kg, encouraged on by the decision of feedlots to put away cattle for use at a late date.
"That type of buying isn't something that hasn't really been happening recently, but it sets up a floor at the bottom end of the job, which is always good," he said.
G Terranova, Mirboo North, sold 15 Angus steers, 639kg, for $2400 or 414c/kg.
JW & BJ Dunbar, Traralgon East, sold 21 Angus steers, 541kg, for $2240 or 414c/kg
Stonewarra, Koonwarra, sold 20 Angus steers, 523kg, for $2230 or 426c/kg.
P & T Harris, Wooreen, sold 17 Angus steers, 544kg, for $2280 or 419c/kg.
Gary Anthony, Meeniyan, sold 26 Hereford steers, 443kg, for $1660 or 374c/kg.
Munro vendors MJ & GM Lee were in among the heavier pens of the day, selling 10 Angus steers, 602kg, for $2160 or 358c/kg, while J Frith sold 12 Black Baldy steers, 664kg, for $2400 or 361c/kg.
The heifers on offer were also slightly stronger from previous sales, with Inverloch's Northside Pastoral selling a pen of 16 Angus heifers, 400kg for $1500 or 375c/kg.
D & S King, Moe, sold 26 Angus heifers, 356kg for $1340 or 376c/kg.
More to come...
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
