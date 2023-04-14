Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices for cattle rise as VLE Leongatha store sale yards heavier cattle

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 14 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High quality cattle at VLE Leongatha's most recent store sale on Friday encouraged plenty of bidding in the galleries, as feedlots continued their dominance buying up stock across Gippsland store sales this past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.