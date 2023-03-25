Stock & Land
Home/News

VicForests fights Supreme Court logging decision

By Adrian Black
March 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VicForests is appealing a ruling it failed to protect endangered glider possums in its operations. (PR HANDOUT)

A lack of procedural fairness and a shifting of regulatory definitions were behind a Supreme Court decision that halted native logging in parts of Victoria, a court has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.