Leongatha March cattle sale 'firm' South Gippsland agents say

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Agents yarded more than 3000 cattle at Leongatha on Friday. File photo

Several feature lines of vendor-bred cattle stole the show at Leongatha on Friday in a market described as firm to slightly dearer in places by several livestock agents and buyers.

