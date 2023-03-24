Several feature lines of vendor-bred cattle stole the show at Leongatha on Friday in a market described as firm to slightly dearer in places by several livestock agents and buyers.
Agents yarded more than 3500 cattle for the fortnightly Victorian Livestock Exchange store market.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said every agency had a feature run of cattle.
"I honestly thought our grown cattle were firm, and our calves were slightly dearer," he said.
"The rest of the sale was firm, except on the Friesian cattle which were cheaper, but the heifers were solid.
"There wasn't an influx of buyers, but naturally you still had commission buyers like Anthony Hullick and Campbell Ross along with local agents and grass fatteners, who put a floor in the sale."
READ MORE:
Strathbrae Equity, Inverloch, sold 160 Angus steers, including 30 spring 2021-drop calves and 120 cattle aged 12 to 14 months.
The draft included 22 steers, 486kg, for $1840 or 378 cents a kilogram, 22 autumn 2022-drop steers, 422kg, for $1770 or 419c/kg and 26 steers, 385kg, for $1700 or 441c/kg.
P Boddy, Woodside, sold 300 Angus steers, six to nine months, including sold 22 Angus steers, 316kg, for $1400 or 443c/kg, 27 steers, 322kg, for $1510 or 468c/kg and 28 steers, 300kg, for $1350 or 450c/kg.
G & K Belcher, Woodside, sold their annual draft of 70 Angus steers, 17 months, including 15 Angus steers, 563kg, for $2300 or 408c/kg and 15 Angus steers, 557kg, for 412c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Robert Findlay, Leongatha South.
The Belchers also sold 15 steers, 534kg, for $2140 or 400c/kg and 13 steers, 491kg, for $2000 or 407c/kg.
"They weighed from 500-586kg so that was tremendous weight for age," Elders Leongatha livestock manager Rohan McRae said.
Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi livestock manager Rob Ould said dry conditions in South Gippsland contributed to some of the buying gallery's hesitancy
"I thought the market was firm when you factor in the better-bred cattle and for the way the season is," he said.
"Secondary cattle are still very hard to sell, and well-bred cattle are a lot cheaper than what we're used to."
SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said feedlotters chased the heavier end of the yarding, while local restockers were "poking around trying to buy cattle"
Von Pace sold 12 Black Baldy steers, 16 months, 448kg, for $1760 or 393c/kg, 21 Angus steers, 468kg, for $1830 or 408c/kg and 24 steers, 450kg, for $1800 or 400c/kg.
Stone-Warra sold 25 Angus steers, 14-16 months, 454kg, for $1760 or 387c/kg, 14 steers, 464kg, for $1750 or 377c/kg and 10 steers, 462kg, for $1710 or 370c/kg.
S Fahey sold 17 Angus steers, 14-16 months, 462kg, for $1910 or 413c/kg.
W Missen sold 12 Angus steers, 10 months, 347kg, for $1590 or 458c/kg.
Fullerton Junction, Cape Patterson, sold 21 Angus steers, 14 months, 429kg, for $1750 or 407c/kg.
A Ditchburn, Poowong, sold nine Angus steers, 12 months, 414kg, for $1900 or 458c/kg.
TNP Pty Ltd sold 11 Angus steers, 14 months, 513kg, for $1840 or 360c/kg and 12 Angus heifers, 439kg, for $1540 or 350c/kg.
S Moriarty, Korumburra, sold 15 Angus steers, two years, 640kg, for $2300 or 359c/kg.
P & D Fowles, Bena, sold 10 Angus steers, two years, 617kg, for $2200 or 356c/kg.
M & M Cattle Co, Powlett River, sold 23 Angus steers, 446kg, for $1640 or 367c/kg, 20 Angus steers, 424kg, for $1500 or 353c/kg and 16 Angus steers, 380kg, for $1590 or 418c/kg.
M & S Hunt sold 17 Black Baldy heifers, 12 months, 439kg, for $1540 or 350c/kg.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.