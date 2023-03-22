Stock & Land
Barry Newcomen buys Valma Hereford's two top bulls at sale

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:40pm, first published March 22 2023 - 3:30pm
A Valma Poll Hereford bull, Lot 7, Valma Savage, sold to $30,000 in Whitemore, Tasmania. Pictured is Zoe McFarlan, AuctionsPlus, Caroline and Andrew McLauchlan, Valma Poll Herefords, Webb & Woodiwiss co-director Mark Webb, Cam Clements, Nova Poll Herefords, and Webb and Woodiwiss co-director Reg Woodiwiss. Picture supplied

*22 of 28 bulls sold to $30,000, av $6800

A VICTORIAN stud principal has taken home two "impressive" Hereford bulls with matching sires from a Tasmanian stud's sale.

