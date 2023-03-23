Stock & Land
Pakenham cattle sale underpinned by feedlots, bullock fatteners

By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Mick Turra, Buchan, Jack Turra, Trafalgar, and Greg Ireland, Trafalgar East, at Pakenham's Victorian Livestock Exchange. Mick Turra bought about 30 cattle at the sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Dry seasonal conditions, rising input costs and an oversupply of cattle have combined to drive down cattle prices at Pakenham's fortnightly store cattle sale.

