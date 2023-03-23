Dry seasonal conditions, rising input costs and an oversupply of cattle have combined to drive down cattle prices at Pakenham's fortnightly store cattle sale.
Agents yarded about 2200 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange on Thursday in what most buyers described as a mixed-quality sale.
Two volume buyers who bought cattle to background and feedlot bought about 40 per cent of the yarding, while fewer purchasers at the rails contributed to the downturn in prices.
Baw Baw Livestock auctioneer Jayden Ferrari, Pakenham, said there were signs of confidence among the buying gallery throughout the sale.
"Especially in the black steers going back to the paddock and a few feedlot orders (which) seem to be relatively strong and with recent rain, I think those buyers have a bit more confidence," he said.
"We had two major feedlot buyers, along with J & F Feedlot which bought one or two pens, and those three buyers bought a bulk of the cattle here at Pakenham.
"These buyers also know the supply of cattle will deteriorate as the autumn break comes in."
Mr Ferrari said black feeder steers, 380-460 kilograms, made from 380-430 cents a kilogram, while lighter steers in the 300kg-range, underpinned by graziers to return to the paddock, made from 430-460c/kg.
Elders Pakenham auctioneer Michael Robertson said cheaper prices allowed more buyers to source cattle.
"For a long time it's been a sellers' market, and now the shoe is on the other foot," he said.
"I wouldn't say it's tough because I think the market has found its bottom and now we're starting to see it rise, but there are opportunities to buy cattle at the right money."
Mr Robertson said two volume buyers, Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and Anthony Hullick, Tarwin Lower, were a "huge support" throughout the sale.
"Without Campbell and Anthony and their feedlot buying orders, it would be dire straits without them," he said.
"In the past we've looked at 550-600c/kg in heavier cattle, 400-450kg, but it's now back to 400-450c/kg and while heavier cattle aren't making a huge profit, you're buying in at a lesser rate."
Mr Ross bought about 500 cattle at the sale for several feedlot orders in southern NSW and western Victoria, while Mr Hullick bought 250 cattle for his feedlot operation, Keswick Pastoral as well as several pens for Westside Meats.
The sale started with a pen of 16 Angus steers, 530kg, consigned by B & P Twist, Wesburn, which made $2000 a head or 377c/kg, bought by Eddy Hams, Nutrien SGL, for a Yarragon-based bullock fattener.
No buyers north of the Murray River were active at the sale, however, north-east Victorian agent Jack Jones, Nutrien Euroa, bought about 50 cattle for a local bullock fattener at Garfield.
Orton Bros, Tanjil South, sold 15 steers, 408kg, for $1500 or 367c/kg and 16 steers, 355kg, for $1200 or 338c/kg.
Callemondah Farm, Main Ridge, sold sevens teers, 415kg, for $1680 or 404c/kg.
Clondrisse Pastoral Co, Flinders, sold 18 steers, 308kg, for $1480 or 480c/kg.
R & J King, trading as Cliberos Ltd, Leongatha South, sold five steers, 374kg, for $1570 or 419c/kg.
Materson Farm, Labertouche, sold nine steers, 390kg, for $1570 or 402c/kg.
A & G Taranto, Balnarring, sold 12 steers, 354kg, for $1360 or 384c/kg.
M Prosenik, Macclesfield, sold six steers, 355kg, for $1400 or 394c/kg and five heifers, 385kg, for $900 or 233c/kg.
M Stuart, Cape Schanck, sold 13 heifers, 371kg, for $1320 or 355c/kg.
Northgate Park, Greta, sold 20 steers for $1180 to a bullock fattener at Iona and 18 steers for $1080.
P Kenny sold 23 steers, 441kg, for $1600 or 362c/kg and 17 heifers, 375kg, for $1400 or 373c/kg.
Michael Brown sold 23 steers, 448kg, for $1630 or 363c/kg to J & F Feedlot.
Sam Failla sold 23 steers, 370kg, for $1540 or 416c/kg and seven heifers, 440kg, for $1410 or 320c/kg.
Dawn-Raine sold 18 steers, 435kg, for $1680 or 386c/kg.
David Wigg sold 15 Charolais, 422kg, for $1640 or 388c/kg, 20 steers, 380kg, for $1640 or 431c/kg and 16 Charolais heifers, 340kg, for $1290 or 379c/kg.
D G Briston, Yering, sold 14 steers, 627kg, for $2260 or 360c/kg.
VW Lynas, Daylesford, sold 20 steers, 556kg, for $2100 or 377c/kg.
Chesterfield Pty Ltd sold 24 steers, 465kg, for $1750 or 376c/kg and 26 steers, 422kg, $1600 or 379c/kg.
Boundary Road Investments sold 20 steers, 462kg, for $1790 or 387c/kg to J & F Feedlot.
Glendan Park, Barfold, 13 Hereford steers, 535kg, for $1810 or 326c/kg, while H Parth Nominees sold 18 steers, 498kg, for $1750 or 351c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Mick Turra, Buchan, to fatten on his Boorool property in South Gippsland.
M Ernst, Cowwarr, sold 12 steers, 586kg, for $1950 or 332c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
