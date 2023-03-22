Stock & Land
Home/News

Flood rates relief for more than 2500 ratepayers in Campaspe shire

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Echuca residents were told to leave as the Campaspe River was set to surpass 2011 flood levels. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A Northern Victorian shire council has announced a $1.1 million rates relief package, for properties affected by last year's floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.