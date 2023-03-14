Stock & Land
Home/News

Australian Yard Dog Championships, trainers win at Mansfield

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorians have taken out top titles at the National Yard Dog Championships at Mansfield. Picture by Naomi White

Victorian trainers and their hard-working dogs have taken the national yard championships by storm at Mansfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.