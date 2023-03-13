Agents have described this large piece of farming country just outside Bairnsdale in East Gippsland as a "blank canvas".
Despite being owned and grazed by the same family since 1895, The Ridge on Bengworden Road at Goon Nure (near the research farm) offers lots more potential.
Just 12km south-west of Bairnsdale, The Ridge takes in 517 hectares (1276 acres) of solid red gum plains country.
It was cleared in the early 1900's and then developed to crop winter wheats, barley and peas.
It is described as an arable parcel of land with shelter belts of timber abutting a timber reserve to the west and is proven sound sheep and cattle country.
"Consisting of mostly flat pasture and lightly timbered grazing areas this blank canvas has the potential to be a true show piece," agents from Bill Wyndham and Co. said.
Although the farm is currently used for grazing, it has the potential for renovation of pasture, improvement for cropping and fattening livestock with a potential carrying capacity for 300-320 breeding cows.
Paddocks are watered by dams, town water is available and a possible option is a stock and domestic bore.
Power is available.
The Ridge is for sale by expressions of interest, closing March 31.
For more information contact Michael Capes on 0418 514258.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
