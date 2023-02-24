Stock & Land
Nutrien Ballarat Annual Premier Weaner Sale keeps on trend with prices softer than last year

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:15pm
The last of the four feature weaner cattle sales at Ballarat has finished off on a strong note, with quality yarding of cattle on offer and selling for about 10c dearer, even though there was some lack of bloom in the yarding.

