The last of the four feature weaner cattle sales at Ballarat has finished off on a strong note, with quality yarding of cattle on offer and selling for about 10c dearer, even though there was some lack of bloom in the yarding.
Nutrien's 50th Annual Premier Weaner Sale mainly kept with the trend of most weaner sales this year, with weight slightly lighter among the yarding of about 5000 cattle at Ballarat's CVLX saleyards.
The Bruce Balharrie best presented pen award at the sale belonged to Phil Lloyd, Mount Wallace, who sold 18 Angus weaner steers, 411kg for $1850 a head or 450 cents a kilogram.
Mr Lloyd consigned 160 cattle of the day in what was his feature line at the sale.
Nutrien Ballarat stock agent Xavier Shanahan said the sale was very solid with some prices settling around the 450c/kg mark for most quality weaner steers, which was where "most of the calves were tracking".
"The day was generally at that level, although there was some pens which were 500c/kg or over in isolated cases, but most cattle of the day stayed at that level," Mr Shanahan said.
One of those that went over that mark was from Ballark, who sold 37 Angus steers, 341kg for 519c/kg or $1770.
Many vendors had great quality consignments, with one of the better pens of cattle weighing under 400 kilograms being Glenlogie's pen of 20 Angus steers, 399kg, sold for $1860 or 466c/kg.
Mingela Pastoral also had a good run of 12-13 month old weaner steers on sale, with one pen of 23 Angus steers, 407kg, sold for 23 Angus weaner steers for $1840 or 452c/kg.
Cattle in the 330-400kg range averaged 440c/kg or $1600, while cattle between 400-500kg where slightly cheaper, averaging 426c/kg.
Of those heavier steers Roseneath Angus performed well, selling eight Angus weaner steers, 446kg, for $1950 or 437c/kg.
The heaviest pen of the day was from Spring Gully, which achieved the top head price for a pen of 10 Angus steers, 668kg, for 376c/kg or $2510.
The later runs also kept up with average prices and stayed firm throughout, with KG & SM Kemp selling a pen of 10 Angus steers, 394kg, sold for 434c/kg or $1710.
Jenny Jarmain, Ambleside Trading, Ballan who was selling cattle at the sale for the second time, sold 22 Angus grown steers, 537kg, for 391c/kg or $2100.
She said she had been "fairly excited" for the steers she had on offer at the sale, and had been pleased with what she got for them.
She said there was a lot of history that Nutrien has had with her family throughout the 50 years the premier weaner sale had been running.
"Tony Shanahan from Nutrien has been my agent and he started shearing at my parents farm since I was five,"
Ms Jarmain said the season in her region had been "very wet" and obtained an abundance of feed over the last few months.
"A lot of farmers around us couldn't couldn't cut hay or harvest crops because of the wet, but the cows have all paid off," she said.
"Farming is my second job, as I work with disabled children, and coming to sales and farming is very much my down time, so it's good to keep up with what is happening with people in the region and how they are going."
Carningham Station attracted good prices for a couple of pens of lighter steers under 300kg, with 40 Angus steers, 234kg, sold for 566c/kg or $1325 and another pen of their 50 Angus steers, 227kg, sold for 573c/kg or $1300.
RJ & KM Thompson also got themselves the top-price per head with a pen of 36 Angus steers, 319kg, sold for 507c/kg or $1620.
Ballan brothers Col and Mick Mullane had the largest consignment of the day, yarding about 580 cattle across the sale, of which 14 Angus steers, 425kg, sold for 445c/kg or $1890.
Rowellan Lodge sold 50 Angus weaner steers, 350kg for 488c/kg or $1680.
The grown steer run had a few pens break the $200 a head barrier, with the highest being a pen of 22 Angus grown steers, 490kg sold for $2120.
The good weather brought along a similarly good crowd for the last feature sale of the month with commission buyers Campbell Ross and Duncan Brown competitive at times, while Gippsland agents were also invested many cattle.
Southwest Victoria and local agents also showed interest throughout the sale.
