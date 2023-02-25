Stock & Land
Raids uncover more than 16 hectares of illicit tobacco crops

By Cassandra Morgan
February 25 2023 - 11:00am
A member of the public tipped authorities off to illicit tobacco crops at Nathalia and Katunga. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Raids have uncovered more than 16 hectares of illegal tobacco in Victoria's north with an estimated excise value of more than $31 million.

