Victorian farmer jailed after police find huge cannabis crop at property at Moliagul

By Emily Woods
February 22 2023 - 5:00pm
A Victorian farmer who was growing cannabis to treat his wife's epilepsy has been jailed. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

A farmer who started growing medicinal marijuana at his property to treat his wife's epileptic seizures has been jailed for almost three years for trafficking and cultivating the substance.

