Repeat and volume buyers were out in force at Claremont Angus, Woolsthorpe, to push up the top price by an additional $1000 to $21,000 at this year's sale.
Stud co-principal Graeme Glasgow said the top-priced bull, Lot 4, went to Kevin and Judy Kent, Weerite, who were also the highest bidders, last year.
The top-priced bull, Claremont Blacks S1106, was by Texas No Regrets N046, out of Claremont Blacks Gabby J328.
He had Trans Tasman Cattle Evaluation figures of a birthweight of 6.2 kilograms, a 200-day weight of 52kg, a 400-day weight of 94kg and 600-day weight of 122kg,
He had an eye muscle area of 4.8, a rib fat of 0.7, rump fat of 1.9 and retail beef yield of 0.9
His intramuscular fat measured -0.4.
The second top-priced bull sold for $19,000.
"There is ongoing demand, buyers are recognising we are selling good bulls, so we are getting return clients," Mr Glasgow said.
Co-principal Liz Glasgow said every single person who came on the day intended to buy.
"Everyone knows our bulls are reliable, they are they are there to buy, because the cattle are reasonably priced and proven."
She said 95 per cent of the buyers were return clients.
Mr Glasgow said while it had been a tough autumn, with no decent break while the spring was mild and "extra wet".
"The poor bulls were up to their hocks and knees in mud, so trying to get them going to a good saleable condition was hard," he said.
But he said Claremont "got them close to what we wanted - they were as well grown as they could be."
Volume buyers were Ross and Vera Dumsney, Port Fairy.
