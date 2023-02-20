Stock & Land
Claremont, Woolsthorpe, sells for $21,000, up $1000 on last year

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 10:06am
Claremont, Woolsthorpe, eclipsed last year's top-sale result by $1000, recording a highest price of $21,000 in the full clearance. Picture supplied.

*Total clearance of 51 bulls to $21,000, av $8970

Repeat and volume buyers were out in force at Claremont Angus, Woolsthorpe, to push up the top price by an additional $1000 to $21,000 at this year's sale.

