Claremont hits $20,000, sets new top-price record

*Total clearance of 56 bulls sold to $20,000, av $8955

CLAREMONT Angus exceeded expectations at its annual on-property bull sale last Friday.

The Woolsthorpe stud set a new record for themselves as repeat clients bid strongly for the top-priced bull Lot 4.

Return buyers Kevin and Judy Kent, Linkey's Pastoral, Weerite, secured the top-priced bull for $20,000, setting a new top-priced record for the stud.

Lot 4 was a Texas No Regrets N046 son who was in the top 30 per cent of the breed for carcase weight and top 2pc for net feed efficiency.

"He was a good style of bull and representative of Claremont," Mr Kent said.



"He has a good pedigree behind him in his sire, No Regrets, he will suit our program perfectly.

"His hindquarter was just what we were after, and his temperament was perfectly suited for us.

"He will go out with our first-calving females when we get him home so that we can get his genetics coming through our best cows."

The second top-priced bull was another Texas No Regrets son - Lot 21 - secured by Ewan Roberts, Codrington, for $19,000.

Mr Roberts also secured the third top-priced bull - Lot 5 - a Musgrave Stunner son, for $18,000.

Several volume buyers were present on the day including return purchaser, Simon Arndell, Wardor Pty Ltd, Bungador.

Mr Arundell secured four bulls in total for a top of $11,000, and an average of $8750.

"The work that [stud principals] Graeme and Liz [Glasgow] do to make sure all the bulls are commercially relevant is a driving factor of why I have returned here for the past three years," he said.

"We were looking for four good bulls, and they were very reasonably-priced bulls."



Another volume buyer present at the sale was Caroline Balderstone, Minjah, who secured five bulls.

The Glasgows were blown away by the support and the result received, with their gross being double their 2021 sale result.

"It was a phenomenal sale for us, we just could not complain about the result at all," Ms Glasgow said.

"There was a bull for everyone here on the day, a bull to suit each operation at a relevant price for that buyer.



"Whether it was at the top or the bottom price end, our clients were able to get something that they liked.



"Utilising only artificial insemination we find that we are able to have more control over our program.

"We are then able to use our own bulls for sale over our cows, which allow for our genetics to come through, and give clients the confidence to use that bull."