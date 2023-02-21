East Gippsland beef prices for vendor-bred weaners remained firm at the fortnightly Bairnsdale store cattle sale on Tuesday.
Agents yarded about 1200 steers and heifers at the fortnightly East Gippsland Livestock Exchange market.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock director Brad Obst said the sale was "firm" compared to recent sales.
"The sale went as expected and I don't think it was any dearer or cheaper than what it has been," he said.
"The weaner cattle all sold from $1300-$1650 and that is right up where the market has been.
"There was not as much enthusiasm on the crossbred and secondary cattle, and once again heifers sold exceptionally well."
Mr Obst said stock agents from South and West Gippsland underpinned the market and were about the volume buyers in the weaner steers and better bred heifers.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manger Colin Jones said dairy-cross cattle were softer.
"There was a fairly handy run of older cattle here in forward to fat condition and they sold really well," he said.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said quality cattle commanded strong prices."
The good, well-bred weaners seemed to go okay, the feeder cattle were firm to dearer, but once you fell off into that Friesian and crossbred category, it looked a lot cheaper compared to the last fortnight," he said.
Medowra Pastoral Company, Licola, sold 26 Angus steers, 329kg, for $1470 a head or 446c/kg, 18 steers, 296kg, for $1320 or 445c/kg and 25 heifers, 313kg, for $1310 or 418c/kg and 24 heifers, 285kg, for $1160.
DW & RJ Stringer, Forge Creek, sold 18 Angus steers, 477kg, for $2080 or 436c/kg, 18 steers, 465kg, for $2040 or 438c/kg and 10 steers, 419kg, for $1780 or 424c/kg.
LD & EM Woodward, Wy Yung, sold 14 Charolais steers, 808kg, for $2800 or 346c/kg, eight Angus steers, 718kg, for $2600 or 362c/kg and six Angus steers, 556kg, for $2260 or 406c/kg.
P & D Marshall, Orbost, sold 14 Hereford steers, 318kg, for $1440 or 452c/kg and 10 steers, 276kg, for $1170 or 423c/kg.
PR Henderson Farms, Gelantipy, sold 15 Hereford steers, 354kg, for $1520 or 429c/kg and 16 steers, 293kg, for $1410 or 481c/kg.
Webb & Richardson, Club Terrace, sold 14 Hereford steers, 385kg, for $1620 or 420c/kg.
AJ Higgins, Licola, sold 25 Angus steers, 340kg, for $1510 or 444c/kg and 17 steers, 298kg, for $1360 or 456c/kg.
Marlo Downs, Marlo, sold 21 Angus steers, 342kg, for $1520 or 444c/kg.
T Foster, Nicholson, sold 12 Angus steers, two years, 577kg, for $2390 414c/kg.
C & J Cooper, Wulgulmerang, sold eight Hereford heifers, rising three years, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Hereford bulls to calve in March for $2840.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
