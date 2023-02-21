Stock & Land
Home/News

Biosecurity is about hard work and smart decisions

By Troy Setter, Consolidated Pastoral Company Chief Executive Officer
February 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The upcoming Federal Budget should reflect Australia's global competitive advantage due to strong biosecurity giving us some of the world's cleanest food and fibre, according to Troy Setter. Picture supplied

COMMENT

There is no doubt Australia is a lucky country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.