Stock & Land
Home/News

Hamilton SmartFarm hosts information day for farmers interested in sowing industrial hemp

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
February 13 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National coordinator for AgriFutures' Industrial Hemp Variety Trial Mark Skewes believes there is huge potential for the industrial hemp industry in the country. Picture by Philippe Perez.

The farming of industrial hemp is gaining traction, according to a leading researcher of varietal trials across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.