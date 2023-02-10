Feature lines of vendor-bred beef steers headlined the fortnightly cattle sale at Leongatha as buyers opened their wallets to raise money for breast cancer research.
Agents yarded about 4000 cattle for the South Gippsland store market on Friday, including about 40 cattle for a McGrath Foundation fundraiser.
The fundraiser, which raised $5906, was part of the Outtrim Moyarra and Kongwak Cricket Club's annual pink stumps day which has generated close to a quarter of a million dollars for the charity in seven years.
"The good news is 40 more cattle were purchased today for next year, including a few from this year we kept behind and some Friesian steers that have been donated to grow out for next year," Leongatha South grazier and fundraiser organiser Amy White said.
On top of the $5906, the owner of the saleyards, the Victorian Livestock Exchange, donated $1000 to the cause.
Meanwhile, beef prices for the better end of cattle remained firm compared to a fortnight ago, while secondary and smaller lots were slightly softer, agents said.
A highlight of the sale was 245 Angus steers, 16 months, consigned by Tim Roberts-Thomsom, TRT Pastoral, Mansfield.
Processor Greenham's Gippsland bought the first four pens of steers, which included 86 steers and weighed between 440-443 kilograms.
The four pens were purchased for $2160 a head and ranged from 485-490 cents a kilogram.
Mr Roberts-Thomson also sold 20 steers, 448kg, for $2160 or 482c/kg, 19 steers, 442kg, for $2100 or 475c/kg, and 19 steers, 446kg, for $2100 or 470c/kg.
Overall, the draft averaged $2037, 462c/kg and 434kg.
Outside of Greenham's purchase, feedlotters struggled to match the rates other buyers were prepared to pay for suitable cattle.
The Kuch family, Darriman, were also among the feature vendors and sold their second annual consignment, which included 125 Angus steers and 118 heifers, August and September 2021-drop, Landfall Angus blood.
The draft included 20 steers, 585kg, for $2480 or 423c/kg, 20 steers, 577kg, for $2460 or 426c/kg, 18 steers, 559kg, for $2440 or 436c/kg, and 18 steers, 555kg, for $2440 or 439c/kg.
The family also sold 25 heifers, 493kg, for $2060 or 418c/kg, 30 heifers, 453kg, for $1980 or 437c/kg, 34 heifers, 436kg, for $1900 or 435c/kg and 15 heifers, 417kg, for $1890 or 453c/kg.
Rob Wight, Woodside, sold his annual draft of 69 Angus steers, including 17 steers, 409kg, for $1900 or 464c/kg, 21 steers, 375kg, for $1800 or 480c/kg, and 18 steers, 327kg, for $1780 or 544c/kg.
Elders Leongatha and Kourmburra branch manager Rohan McRae said the market was on par with other sales across the state.
"I think the market has found its level with feedlots who re-entered the market to an extent," he said.
"The feature lines and annual drafts of weaner and older cattle make the money we expected.
"We think the market has bottomed and bounced."
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock auctioneer Brian McCormack said the mixed-quality yarding had a number of highs and lows.
"The sale was marginally dearer on the very best cattle, but the plainer-bred cattle were hard enough to sell," he said.
The sale started with a pen of 15 Angus and Black Baldy steers consigned by G Bain, Leongatha, 525kg, which made $2100 or 400c/kg, and 15 steers, 444kg, for $1760 or 396c/kg.
The Chandler family, Hedley, sold their annual draft of cattle, including 21 steers, 365kg, for $1600 or 438c/kg, 13 steers, 327kg, for $1410 or 431c/kg, and 11 steers, 333kg, for $1300 or 390c/kg.
McLeod Partnership, Yarram, sold 17 steers, 402kg, for $1680 or 417c/kg.
D & M Jackman, Welshpool, sold 14 steers, 278kg, for $1010 or 363c/kg and 23 steers, 229kg, for $1110 or 480c/kg.
Mon-Diseree, Tarwin Lower, sold 10 steers, 375kg, for $2280 or 396c/kg.
Randall & Weston, Welshpool, sold 16 steers, 565kg, for $2330 or 412c/kg.
Jasmel Nominees, Tarwin Lower, sold 20 steers, 469kg, for $2060 or 439c/kg.
N Stuart, Krowera, sold 18 steers, 452kg, for $1980 or 438c/kg and 15 steers, 398kg, for $1770 or 444c/kg.
L & M Wicks, Yinnar, sold 15 steers, 632kg, for $2640 or 417c/kg and 17 steers, 463kg, for $2100 or 453c/kg.
DJ Jelbart, Tarwin, sold 22 steers, 629kg, for $2580 or 410c/kg and 19 steers, 575kg, for $2380 or 413c/kg.
RJ McKenzie sold 15 Hereford steers, 441kg, for $1780 or 403c/kg and nine Black Baldy steers for $1710.
I Crooke, Rosedale, sold 20 Angus heifers, 373kg, for $1400 or 375c/kg and 11 Black Baldy heifers, 379kg, for $1360 or 358c/kg.
P & J Sibly, Archies Creek, sold 12 Angus heifers, 366kg, for $1420 or 387c/kg.
P & M Batters, Woodside, sold 11 Angus heifers, 338kg, for $1320 or 390c/kg.
Account Young sold 13 Angus heifers, 328kg, for $1800 or 548c/kg.
D & Campbell, Mardan, sold 17 Angus heifers, 414kg, for $1680 or 405c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
